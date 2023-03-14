Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 54.5% in February

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 195,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,445. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

