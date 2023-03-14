Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 263,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 608,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $596.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

