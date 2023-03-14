Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 263,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 608,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Cogent Biosciences Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $596.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences Company Profile
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.