Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115.7 days.

Cogeco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGECF remained flat at $45.10 during trading on Monday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

