Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GLO stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $9.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 43,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $217,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,661.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.