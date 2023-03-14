Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,846 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

