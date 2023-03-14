Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 16,656 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

