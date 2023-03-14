Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after acquiring an additional 725,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after acquiring an additional 668,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

