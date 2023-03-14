Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

