Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

