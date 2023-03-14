Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $146.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

