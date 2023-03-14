Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,507,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

SCZ opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

