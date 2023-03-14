Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,996 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 3.1% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Sysco worth $158,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,385. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

