Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $232.36 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for 4.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.51% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $232,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG traded up $5.62 on Tuesday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,844. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $146.50.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

