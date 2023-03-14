Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,691. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

