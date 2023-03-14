Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,906 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.24. 1,090,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,103. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $102.73 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

About 3M

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

