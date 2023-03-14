Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Buys 16,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 19,058,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,134,398. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

