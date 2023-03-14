Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,086 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,857,625.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51. The firm has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

