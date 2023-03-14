Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 5,360 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,061,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

