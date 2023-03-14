Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $174,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $669.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

