Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 10,070 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.