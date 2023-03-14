Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $293.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.92. The firm has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

