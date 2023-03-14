Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Lowers Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Investment worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Gladstone Investment news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 3,661 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson acquired 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.0 %
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 57.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. B. Riley began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
Gladstone Investment Profile
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
