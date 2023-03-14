Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 455.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $335,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $774,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

