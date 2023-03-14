Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.