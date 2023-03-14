Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBSW. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth about $2,713,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 58.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 523,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 192,279 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.0% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 489,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 1,049,646 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SBSW opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

