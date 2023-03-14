CKW Financial Group Buys 20,625 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 18.6% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $110,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,656,896 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

