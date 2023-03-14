Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

SN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.65) to GBX 1,410 ($17.18) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,405.50 ($17.13).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,182.50 ($14.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The stock has a market cap of £10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,630.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 959.20 ($11.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.31).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.