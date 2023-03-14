Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 56.6% in February

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CDTX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.