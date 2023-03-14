CIBC Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$188.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research lowered WSP Global to a sell rating and set a C$147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$187.55.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$172.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$181.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$170.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$162.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

WSP Global Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.