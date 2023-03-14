CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 68,773 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,773 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $111,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after acquiring an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,290,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

