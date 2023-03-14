CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

