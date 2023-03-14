CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 89 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.14% of AutoZone worth $56,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,429.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,455.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,381.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.