CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $62,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after buying an additional 82,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

Insider Activity

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $682.70 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.