CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $69.94 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,155 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $69,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,707 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.24.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

