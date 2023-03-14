CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $69.94 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,155 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $69,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,707 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.