CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 37,166 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,598 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,166 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.29% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $80,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.