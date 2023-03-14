CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $60,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Price Performance

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.