CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,894 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $46,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,824,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 296,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 232,186 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

