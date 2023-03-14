Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 1.4 %

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

