Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHGCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. 152,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

