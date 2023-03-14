Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,231,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 1,004,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHUEF remained flat at $10.22 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

