Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 991 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE CMG traded up $24.42 on Tuesday, hitting $1,590.76. The company had a trading volume of 267,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,553.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,539.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
