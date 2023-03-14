Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 991 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CMG traded up $24.42 on Tuesday, hitting $1,590.76. The company had a trading volume of 267,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,553.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,539.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

