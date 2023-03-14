China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 398,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,162.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRGGF stock remained flat at $4.35 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Stories

