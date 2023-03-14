China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,098,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 2,581,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.55 during midday trading on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

