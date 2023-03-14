China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,406,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.
China Literature Company Profile
