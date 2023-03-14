China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,406,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 4,163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $4.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. China Literature has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

