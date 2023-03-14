Chiliz (CHZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $91.98 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $797.31 million and $91.98 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,718,673,350 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Chiliz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

