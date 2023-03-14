Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 3.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,758. The company has a market cap of $311.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

