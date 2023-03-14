Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 332,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,059,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

