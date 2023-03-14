Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,551 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 3.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.30% of Chesapeake Energy worth $38,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

