Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,730,000 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the February 13th total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,797. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,741 shares of company stock valued at $793,053 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

