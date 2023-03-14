Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 3,380,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.5 days.

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIAFF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,800. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

